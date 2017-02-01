College Student Reports KKK Sighting but It Turned Out to Be a Sheet...
All of this may sound kind of crazy, but this is far from the first time that something like this has happened. student at Bowling Green State University posted footage of what she claimed was a KKK meeting taking place on campus - but it turned out to be a sheet covering a piece of lab equipment.
