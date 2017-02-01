Bowling Green teachers "wear red for ed" in support of public education
The Republican chairman of the Senate Committee in charge of voting to approve President Trump's Secretary of Education pick pushed back the committee's vote Wednesday. Senators will vote on Betsy DeVos' nomination on January 31st, but that is giving public educators a chance to voice their concerns.
