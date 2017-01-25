Authorities identify victim of motorcycle crash
Authorities have identified Donald Backus, Jr. of North Baltimore, Ohio, as a man who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles over the weekend. Mr. Backus, 33, the motorcycle driver, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday crash, according to Bowling Green police.
