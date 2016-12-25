Under construction: Expansion at Prin...

Under construction: Expansion at Principle Business Enterprises Inc.

Read more: Toledo Blade

Principle Business Enterprise in Bowling Green is adding warehouse space and production space. The firm makes absorbent products used for incontinence, wound care, and fall prevention.

