Rides for revelers touted in Wood Co.

Rides for revelers touted in Wood Co.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride program will offer assistance from 11 p.m. Saturday to at least 4 a.m. Sunday. Rides are available from Bowling Green establishments for those living within 10 miles or so of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night Oct '16 Tofs 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Burger King Sep '16 Curious 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC