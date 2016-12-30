Rides for revelers touted in Wood Co.
The Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride program will offer assistance from 11 p.m. Saturday to at least 4 a.m. Sunday. Rides are available from Bowling Green establishments for those living within 10 miles or so of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Mtli
|329
|Let's raise taxes
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night
|Oct '16
|Tofs
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Burger King
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC