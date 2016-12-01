Exhibit to pay tribute to Fremont painter

'Bernadine Stetzel, 1927-2016: A Retrospective' showcases the works of the Fremont painter who died Aug 5 at age 89. An exhibition of more than 100 works by an area artist who painted in the primitive style for more than six decades, and was still painting two weeks before her death in August, opens Sunday at the Way Library in Perrysburg. Bernadine Stetzel, 1927-2016: A Retrospective , is a collaboration of PRIZM Creative Community and the Library House Gallery in Grand Rapids, Ohio, where much of Stetzel's work is on permanent exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.