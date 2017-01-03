Bowling Green joins initiative drug-f...

Bowling Green joins initiative drug-free workforce initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Bowling Green has announced itself as one of 18 Ohio communities participating in the Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative. The statewide initiative is a public-private partnership, funded in part by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan 1 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) Nov '16 Mtli 329
Let's raise taxes Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night Oct '16 Tofs 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC