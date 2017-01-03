Bowling Green joins initiative drug-free workforce initiative
Bowling Green has announced itself as one of 18 Ohio communities participating in the Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative. The statewide initiative is a public-private partnership, funded in part by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
