B.G. city council rejects NEXUS pipeline plans

In a slam dunk for Ohio pipeline activists, the Bowling Green City Council rejected Spectra Energy's request to build part of its NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline on city-owned land by a 7-0 vote tonight. The vote came one day after activists in North Dakota scored a major victory when the Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit for the construction of a key section of the 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

