ODOT district deputy director to leave after $1B project

Wednesday Nov 23

The man who has been the leading face of the Ohio Department of Transportation's I-75 reconstruction projects in Lucas and Wood counties will leave in early 2017. Todd Audet, who has been ODOT's district deputy director in Bowling Green for two hitches, the most recent starting in January, 2011, notified superiors as well as staff at the district office this week of his plan to resign effective Jan. 6. Mr. Audet, 49, said in an interview that he has lined up a new, career-building opportunity that he can't yet discuss, "but I'm excited about where I'm going next."

