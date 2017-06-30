There's no better way to celebrate th...

There's no better way to celebrate the USA than with the...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: News Times

We named it our 2014 Car of the Year, concluding that although it might not be the mythical Corvette of the Mind - that honor goes to the second-generation version of the car from the early 1960s or the third-gen Vette, built from 1968 to 1982 - it was certainly the best Corvette to yet emerge from the storied bluegrass assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky. There's just one drawback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krogers Cambell ln 27 min Courtney 13
Wow Gene Birk 32 min ronald 8
Christy why do you keep deleting the truth? 38 min Night Rider 8
Ethan glazier 1 hr asexualagenderath... 7
What happens if your drive on expired 1 hr Brenda 5
Kisha Parks 1 hr asexualagenderath... 2
Gene Birk Wow 1 hr asexualagenderath... 3
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC