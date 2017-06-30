Rolling Down the Road in a 1969 Shelby G.T. 500

Ron and Trudy Dickerson graciously loaned us their '69 Shelby G.T. 500 for the last leg of the 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Mustang Monthly readers no doubt know the name Dave Stribling as the author of our monthly Back to the Basics tech column. Obviously, Dave is a Mustang nut, and runs his own shop in Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.