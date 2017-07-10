Register Now for the Car Craft Summer...

Register Now for the Car Craft Summer Nationals- Special Pricing Still Available

Thursday Jul 6

Special pricing is still available for weekend passes and spectator tickets to the Car Craft Summer Nationals happening July 21-23, 2017 at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In this first year at our new location, we are planning a full weekend of action-packed events including an autocross, chassis dyno, burnout contest, drifting exhibitions, and drag racing all weekend on the quarter mile of Beech Bend's historic drag strip.

