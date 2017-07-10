Register Now for the Car Craft Summer Nationals- Special Pricing Still Available

Special pricing is still available for weekend passes and spectator tickets to the Car Craft Summer Nationals happening July 21-23, 2017 at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In this first year at our new location, we are planning a full weekend of action-packed events including an autocross, chassis dyno, burnout contest, drifting exhibitions, and drag racing all weekend on the quarter mile of Beech Bend's historic drag strip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.