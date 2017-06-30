Members of the Misty Mountain String Band
Renown Louisville, KY based bluegrass quartet, The Misty Mountain String Band perform a moving, live acoustic set at the Corsair Distillery located in Bowling Green, KY. Highlights include " Boxcar Moon" and "Coal Pockets."
