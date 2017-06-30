McConnell says limited bill needed if...

McConnell says limited bill needed if GOP health bill dies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., laughs during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason abney meth head (Jul '14) 1 hr On One 30
Long jon silvers got robbed!!! 2 hr ankan 8
Jamie Brady needs to read the forum on Gerald B... (Jun '11) 2 hr Lexi 111
Brittnee Lee Meredith 3 hr Wow 6
Needing info 3 hr yes 2
Loud mouth pregnant chick at Ishiban cussing st... 3 hr Witchiepoo 28
herbert john lynd 3 hr Terminator 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC