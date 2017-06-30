Man Arrested In Warren County After L...

Man Arrested In Warren County After Leading Police On Chase

Warren County Sheriff's Office reports that they were trying to make a traffic stop on Sunday morning on Veterans Memorial and Glen Lily Road. Reportedly 30-year-old Bryan Griffin of Bowling Green, refused to stop and led police on a car chase before getting out and fleeing on foot.

