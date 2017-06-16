WLBQ/BTN donates 60 Beech Bend ticket...

WLBQ/BTN donates 60 Beech Bend tickets to Boys & Girls Club

The Butler County Boys and Girls Club was full of smiling faces last week as they learned that many of them may soon be going to Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green. Diane Dyer, representing WLBQ 101.5 FM and Beech Tree News, presented the club with 60 tickets for the park for a day of entertainment at the park.

