WLBQ/BTN donates 60 Beech Bend tickets to Boys & Girls Club
The Butler County Boys and Girls Club was full of smiling faces last week as they learned that many of them may soon be going to Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green. Diane Dyer, representing WLBQ 101.5 FM and Beech Tree News, presented the club with 60 tickets for the park for a day of entertainment at the park.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian boyd
|37 min
|Hawk
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|44 min
|Dump
|884
|Tara Wilson
|58 min
|Omg
|1
|Tammy Kay Miller (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Tammysrealfriend
|19
|Who Knows Armin or Rmin sabic (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Bjkkh
|7
|New North Warren Principal
|2 hr
|On One
|6
|Long jon silvers got robbed!!!
|2 hr
|Really
|2
