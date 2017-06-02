[VIDEO] The 36th Annual National Corv...

[VIDEO] The 36th Annual National Corvette Homecoming and Chevy International Is This Weekend

Friday Jun 2

The 36th National Corvette Homecoming and Chevy International continues through Saturday, June 3 at a new location - the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. "One of the most important things you do at Homecoming is you come back each year to see how your friends are doing and if they have traded or added to their Corvette collection," says National Corvette Homecoming Event Coordinator Joe Pruitt.

