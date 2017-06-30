UW doctors identify most dangerous type of fireworks
Michael Spencer sustained severe injuries to both of his hands on while firing shells/mortars in Montana in 2015. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and has undergone 11 surgeries for hand reconstruction.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toots restaurant closed down permanently
|1 min
|Resident
|37
|Jamie Brady needs to read the forum on Gerald B... (Jun '11)
|22 min
|Ghost
|110
|massage gift certificate scam
|36 min
|quit being difficult
|6
|decay of american society
|40 min
|Geo Dude
|3
|Bailey new girl at Gamestop
|44 min
|Will ---- For Cash
|12
|what mean are cheating on c shift
|55 min
|hmmmm
|12
|Judge Greg Stivers
|58 min
|SRV
|1
