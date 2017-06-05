Owensboro Daviess County Regional airport partners with Bowling Green, Paducah
The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commitment
|3 min
|Who knows
|26
|The feeling
|7 min
|Your Future Lover
|4
|carlos conn
|10 min
|Bill
|4
|Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12)
|18 min
|Hatti_Hollerand
|5,871
|Nick Murrell
|30 min
|Walking on Sunshine
|10
|shaina from fairview health clinic
|31 min
|Nathan
|25
|Met someone sweet
|1 hr
|Thank you for las...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC