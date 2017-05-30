Man accused of stealing $10K+ worth of items from ex-girlfriend
A Warren County man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a woman who broke up with him, and police say this isn't the first time he's done something like this to an ex-girlfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Brian D. Greer, 38, of Bowling Green, removed jewelry, documents and a safe from the victim's home between March 23 and April 7, 2017.
