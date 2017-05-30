Man accused of stealing $10K+ worth o...

Man accused of stealing $10K+ worth of items from ex-girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Warren County man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a woman who broke up with him, and police say this isn't the first time he's done something like this to an ex-girlfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Brian D. Greer, 38, of Bowling Green, removed jewelry, documents and a safe from the victim's home between March 23 and April 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local women I fap to 5 min Smokeybones 10
Ladies, how much does size matter to you? (Aug '12) 36 min anom 50
destinee and onya 1 hr Wondering 5
What can be done? 1 hr Curious 5
Best place in BG to eat.... 1 hr Welcome to BG 16
How far behind on child support can someone get... (Oct '09) 2 hr Trying 552
Women in their 30's with 3-4 baby daddy's (May '12) 3 hr Not all of them a... 80
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC