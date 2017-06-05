Long-term lane closures in place on t...

Long-term lane closures in place on the Natcher Parkway in Bowling...

Long-term lane closures are in place on the William H. Natcher Parkway in Bowling Green from Interstate 65 to exit 9 U.S. 231 Morgantown Road. A contractor is performing major drainage and shoulder improvement work.

