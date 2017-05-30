Kentucky State Police Arrest Morgantown City Police Officer
A Morgantown Police Officer has been arrested for Sexual Abuse 1st after an investigation by Kentucky State Police Detectives. On Wednesday, May 31st, State Police received a complaint from the parent of a juvenile reporting that sexual contact may have taken place within the last month between the juvenile and James Embry.
