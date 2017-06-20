Axalta will feature the American Graffiti 1958 Chevrolet Impala at NHRA Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green, Kentucky on June 15-17, Goodguys Columbus in Columbus, Ohio on July 7-9, and NSRA Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky on August 3-6, 2017. )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, partners with three-time NASCARA Cup champion crew chief and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Evernham to display the beloved 1958 Chevrolet Impala from the movie, American Graffiti at select automotive shows this summer.

