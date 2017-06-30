Gallery: 140 Photos from The Bowling Green Hot Rod Reunion
If one were to choose a race track for a nostalgia drag race and hot rod reunion, they would be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate venue than Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The 15th edition of NHRA's Holley National Hot Rod Reunion made good use of the venerable facility as the fans first used the ancient covered bleachers to take shelter from torrential rains on Thursday and then from the blistering Kentucky heat and humidity the rest of the weekend.
