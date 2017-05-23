WKU's Center for Gifted Studies receives Holocaust grant
Each summer, when Ron Skillern teaches a course about Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, he finds the best teaching moments come when he asks students to tell a story through a mural. "It's almost like you step into that time in history or the images that are on it," he said, stressing that the exercise requires students to think about history in a different way.
