Warren Co. man arrested child pornography charges

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Warren County man was arrested on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Kenneth Cosby, 50, was arrested the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

