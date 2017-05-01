Want to tour the Corvette factory? Too bad
Anyone hoping to take the tour of the Chevrolet Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is out of luck for a decent amount of time, according to the website for the plant. The tours cease on June 16 and won't resume for 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|steven basham
|7 min
|kimmm
|1
|Sun products
|11 min
|Charles
|6
|Im in love with a blonde girl
|24 min
|Phillip
|13
|child support (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|michellekey2007
|165
|Wondering
|2 hr
|RCP
|3
|Why
|2 hr
|June Bug
|4
|Male looking for NSA
|2 hr
|Richie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC