Want to tour the Corvette factory? Too bad

Anyone hoping to take the tour of the Chevrolet Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is out of luck for a decent amount of time, according to the website for the plant. The tours cease on June 16 and won't resume for 18 months.

