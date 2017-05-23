Tim Matherly's NMRA Coyote Stock Mustang Bullitt Rebuild
It is said it takes a village to raise a child, but in the case of Tim Matherly's 2001 Mustang Bullitt NMRA G-Force Racing Transmissions Coyote Stock race car, the same is going to be true. After a fire at MV Performance, which Tim co-owns with Shane "Biggie me" Cannon, the Coyote Stock car suffered major damage.
