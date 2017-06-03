Stars of TV's Ghost Asylum Return for...

Stars of TV's Ghost Asylum Return for Public Ghost Hunt at Abandoned Kentucky Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ghost Hunt Weekends, the world's leading paranormal event company, has announced a return celebrity ghost hunt with the stars of Destination America's Ghost Asylum to be held at the abandoned War Memorial Hospital in Scottsville, KY on June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Six sense 7 min Vince 5
warning bg 8 min Jenny 12
Bye bye brian jones 21 min So soon 6
Gander Mountain Closing - Bankrupt 31 min FromKentucky 11
Patent Pending Curious Eatery & Bar CLOSED 56 min Homeboy 10
rats in bg 1 hr The fake town 5
So you think you want a divorce. 2 hr Yes 4
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC