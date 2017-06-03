Stars of TV's Ghost Asylum Return for Public Ghost Hunt at Abandoned Kentucky Hospital
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ghost Hunt Weekends, the world's leading paranormal event company, has announced a return celebrity ghost hunt with the stars of Destination America's Ghost Asylum to be held at the abandoned War Memorial Hospital in Scottsville, KY on June 3, 2017.
