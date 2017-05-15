Hanban pursues global teaching mission

Xu Lin, former director-general at Confucius Institute headquarters, talks about the development of Confucius Institutes in Belt and Road countries when she attended the May 5 opening of the Model Confucius Institute Building at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. ZHAO HUANXIN / CHINA DAILY The Belt and Road is about building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient trade routes, but it is also about connecting people in 65 countries that are linked to the initiative.

