Haley Dicken, Russell Co., KY graduates from Gatton
Click on headline for complete story From Western Kentucky University Haley Dicken, Russell County, KY, was one of 59 graduates from across the Commonwealth who were recognized in Gatton Academy's 10th Graduation Ceremony in Van Meter Hall on the campus of Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, KY. today, Saturday, May 13, 2017.
