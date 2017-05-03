Everything you need to know about this year'sa

Everything you need to know about thi...

America's premier gathering of performance vehicles, the Chevrolet Performance Car Craft Summer Nationals presented by Holley/MSD relocates to Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 21-23 2017, and you're not going to want to miss it. Here is the essential information about the show and how to register.

