Dismissal of negligence charge against broker upheld
An insurance broker provided ample warning to a trucking firm of a new exclusion in its insurance policy, said an appeals court in upholding dismissal of a negligence charge filed against the brokerage. The now-defunct trucking company, Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Atic Enterprises Inc., never disclosed to its insurance provider or government regulators that it hauled copper, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in Atic Enterprises Inc. v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No cakes
|2 min
|FunOlderMan
|10
|shaina from fairview health clinic
|3 min
|Shannon
|11
|Playing on my phone
|45 min
|Exactly
|2
|My Favorite Bakery
|49 min
|Mickey
|9
|Bowling green metalforming and unemployment
|1 hr
|Youdliketoknow
|3
|Why do doctors think they can be mean and rude ... (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|wrong profession
|73
|Chandler Memory Care
|5 hr
|Been There
|4
|Why are so many teachers leaving potter gray? (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|CrabbyPatty
|62
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC