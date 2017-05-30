Dismissal of negligence charge against broker upheld

An insurance broker provided ample warning to a trucking firm of a new exclusion in its insurance policy, said an appeals court in upholding dismissal of a negligence charge filed against the brokerage. The now-defunct trucking company, Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Atic Enterprises Inc., never disclosed to its insurance provider or government regulators that it hauled copper, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in Atic Enterprises Inc. v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.