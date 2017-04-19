Weather shifts MSC Tennis Championships to Sunday-MondayWith rain...

Weather shifts MSC Tennis Championshi...

Weather shifts MSC Tennis Championships to Sunday-Monday

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

With rain expected Friday and Saturday in the area, the 2017 Mid-South Conference Tennis Championships have shifted to Sunday and Monday at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green, Ky., with the Cumberland men and women both playing Sunday morning in the quarterfinals. Cumberland's men earned the No.

Bowling Green, KY

