[VIDEO] Multiple 2018 Corvette ZR1s Attack the Nurburgring

While we took a few days off our normal schedule to travel to Bowling Green Kentucky for the annual National Corvette Museum Bash weekend , the engineers working on the new 2018 Corvette ZR1 were hard at work over in Germany as testing on the Nurburgring continued. We observed two of the big wing Corvette ZR1s on the track and at least one with the smaller aero package as well.

