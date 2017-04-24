Two New Build-Ready Certified Sites at Bowling Green's Kentucky Transpark
Both sites have a 108,000 square-foot graded pad and are eligible for immediate expansion. Each site is located less than one mile from Interstate 65. These two sites join an existing Build-Ready site and a 108,000 square-foot speculative building at the Kentucky Transpark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowling Green Man Arrested on Meth Charges (Sep '09)
|12 min
|Law dog
|12
|Blonde troubles
|42 min
|Phillip
|26
|child therapist (Aug '11)
|54 min
|Mike
|43
|Goose AKA Ronald Sanders
|1 hr
|Mike
|10
|Lara Lynn jones
|1 hr
|Oldfriend
|1
|kevin fuqua
|1 hr
|Hisex
|5
|Blonde at Necco
|1 hr
|Fed up of her att...
|1
|Toots restaurant closed down permanently
|5 hr
|On One
|20
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC