Tuckessee H.O.G chapter rides to Maker's Mark Distillery

9 hrs ago

The Tuckessee Harley Owner's Group recently took a group ride to the Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. In what was described as a "hookie day" ride, members took leave of absence from their work stations to spend the day on the open road.

