TinCaps outlasted by Hot Rods
G.K. Young and Brad Zunica had two hits apiece, but the TinCaps lost 6-4 on Friday to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in front of 2,262 fans in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna is one big orgy
|12 min
|Wow
|30
|Snitch Alert (Aug '11)
|19 min
|The truth
|50
|HH Gregg closing all stores - another empty spot
|21 min
|Not This Time
|4
|Treat people the way you want to be treated
|53 min
|...
|6
|Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|...
|5,801
|William mills (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Wootwoot
|5
|INeedACuddyBuddy
|2 hr
|bg big tyme
|18
|Child dies from flu?
|7 hr
|sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC