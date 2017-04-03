TinCaps outlasted by Hot Rods

TinCaps outlasted by Hot Rods

G.K. Young and Brad Zunica had two hits apiece, but the TinCaps lost 6-4 on Friday to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in front of 2,262 fans in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

