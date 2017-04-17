Thorlton, Faulkner

Thorlton, Faulkner

Kirk and Brenda Thorlton of Auburn, Kentucky are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Amber Nicole Thorlton to Joseph Charles Faulkner, son of Robert and Carole Ann Faulkner of Russellville, Ky. Amber is the granddaughter of the late Louis and Sara Gallagher and the late Ronald and Thelma Thorlton all of Terre Haute, Indiana.

