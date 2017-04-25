The World's Best White Reaper Kentuck...

The World's Best White Reaper Kentucky crew kicks off the mosh tonight at Sidewinder

Tuesday Apr 25

Imagine a hybrid of Cheap Trick and Diarrhea Planet playing at a haunted house: Classic rock with sinister guitar riffs and starry keys bouncing off drum hits that power instant anthems into whiplash territory.

