The Medical Center announces construc...

The Medical Center announces construction of parking garage and new facility -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

Med Center Health has announced construction will begin in April on a new parking garage and multi-purpose facility on The Medical Center campus. The five-level garage will be located off of Medical Center Boulevard, between 2nd Avenue and the US 31W Bypass, with approximately 60,000 square feet and housing an estimated 833 stalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ghetto Cruiser 2 min niceRide 4
Treat people the way you want to be treated 7 min cantakeitwithus 3
Magna relationships 11 min Truce 2
Feelings suck 37 min spot 15
INeedACuddyBuddy 45 min That women 15
Sarah skinner 1 hr Greg 8
knappy not "ha ha"funny 2 hr Dim Wits 4
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC