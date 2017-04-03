The Medical Center announces construction of parking garage and new facility -
Med Center Health has announced construction will begin in April on a new parking garage and multi-purpose facility on The Medical Center campus. The five-level garage will be located off of Medical Center Boulevard, between 2nd Avenue and the US 31W Bypass, with approximately 60,000 square feet and housing an estimated 833 stalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghetto Cruiser
|2 min
|niceRide
|4
|Treat people the way you want to be treated
|7 min
|cantakeitwithus
|3
|Magna relationships
|11 min
|Truce
|2
|Feelings suck
|37 min
|spot
|15
|INeedACuddyBuddy
|45 min
|That women
|15
|Sarah skinner
|1 hr
|Greg
|8
|knappy not "ha ha"funny
|2 hr
|Dim Wits
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC