Students vote to give blacks free tuition at Western Kentucky University

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Washington Times

The school's Student Government Association passed a resolution by 19-10 supporting slavery reparations for black students in the form of free tuition and free access to the public Bowling Green campus. The resolution also recommends that the university create a task force to "assess the feasibility of test-optional admissions and geographically-weighted admissions," claiming that some standardized testing poses a disadvantage for needy students and perpetuates inequality and "white supremacy," The Bowling Green Daily News reported .

