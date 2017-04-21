Students at Western Kentucky Universi...

Students at Western Kentucky University demand free tuition, reparations for black students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Daily Kos

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... The student government at Western Kentucky University voted to support slavery reparations for black students in the form of free tuition and free access to the public Bowling Green campus The student government at Western Kentucky University voted to support slavery reparations for black students in the form of free tuition and free access to the public Bowling Green campus Part of the problem when it comes to the history of race relations in the United States is our unwillingness to come to terms with the truth of our past, its influence on the present and to have an honest and meaningful conversation about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 19 min Jack Meoff 766
F youuuuuuu 58 min Floatyatote 7
Kelle pruett (Oct '15) 1 hr Recovering addict 230
Advice 1 hr My advice 3
News Bowling Green Man Arrested on Meth Charges (Sep '09) 2 hr Rex 23
Kiloisha 4 hr Just saying 2
Best pediatrician here 5 hr On One 7
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC