Students at Western Kentucky University demand free tuition, reparations for black students

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... The student government at Western Kentucky University voted to support slavery reparations for black students in the form of free tuition and free access to the public Bowling Green campus The student government at Western Kentucky University voted to support slavery reparations for black students in the form of free tuition and free access to the public Bowling Green campus Part of the problem when it comes to the history of race relations in the United States is our unwillingness to come to terms with the truth of our past, its influence on the present and to have an honest and meaningful conversation about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.