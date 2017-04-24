State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal...

State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' if special session called

State Sen. C.B. Embry said he won't consider a sales tax on some foods or drugs in Kentucky if that's an option offered by Gov. Matt Bevin in a possible special General Assembly session later this year. Embry, R-Morgantown, and several other local lawmakers discussed the pending special session and the now-concluded regular short session in Frankfort at the Barren River Area Development District board meeting Wednesday in Bowling Green.

