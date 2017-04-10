Pavement work scheduled for U.S. 231 ...

Pavement work scheduled for U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

Crews are expected to begin working on a resurfacing project on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green tonight. The project length is about two miles from Magnum Road near the Natcher Parkway intersection to KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road .

