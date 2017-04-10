Pavement work scheduled for U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green
Crews are expected to begin working on a resurfacing project on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green tonight. The project length is about two miles from Magnum Road near the Natcher Parkway intersection to KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today
|38 min
|MissM
|1
|I'm waiting
|52 min
|Thatwomen
|20
|Scott Johnson (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Meeeee
|12
|steamer seafood easter buffet was awful
|3 hr
|Doug
|3
|The worst place to work in Bowling Green. (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|self-employed in BG
|187
|Winifred Hayes
|4 hr
|Rachel
|14
|Crossland Community Church (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Sherry
|86
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC