Morning Teleportation - "Calm Is Intention Devouring Its Frailty"
Morning Teleportation's latest single, "Calm Is Intention Devouring Its Frailty," offers a smorgasbord of different sounds and identities. It's not surprising, though, as their new record, Salivating for Symbiosis , is a collaboration between duo Tiger Merritt and Travis Goodwin and their close friends from working and touring: Joseph Jones, Alex Lindsey, Paul Wilkerson, Cage The Elephant's Daniel Tichenor, Nick Bockrath, Matthan Minster, Death Cab For Cutie's David Depper, and Mimicking Birds' Aaron Hanson.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aawww lawd , what is i gon foo??
|6 min
|REBEL999
|1
|Bowling Green--If we built a Trader Joe's, woul... (Nov '12)
|9 min
|Bells
|69
|Where are the good girls who want a good man
|14 min
|selenatlantis
|3
|Situation and advice involving Jaycee Hargis
|16 min
|Linda Cox
|1
|Knappy switch hitter???
|18 min
|lilunicorn69
|1
|seth wilson
|25 min
|meget2you
|13
|Anybody wanna tongue kiss my other tongue?
|28 min
|Rusty Knutz
|4
