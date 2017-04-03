Morning Teleportation - "Calm Is Inte...

Morning Teleportation - "Calm Is Intention Devouring Its Frailty"

Morning Teleportation's latest single, "Calm Is Intention Devouring Its Frailty," offers a smorgasbord of different sounds and identities. It's not surprising, though, as their new record, Salivating for Symbiosis , is a collaboration between duo Tiger Merritt and Travis Goodwin and their close friends from working and touring: Joseph Jones, Alex Lindsey, Paul Wilkerson, Cage The Elephant's Daniel Tichenor, Nick Bockrath, Matthan Minster, Death Cab For Cutie's David Depper, and Mimicking Birds' Aaron Hanson.

Bowling Green, KY

