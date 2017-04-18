Monroe Co., KY, physician sentenced t...

Monroe Co., KY, physician sentenced to one year

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of KY BOWLING GREEN, KY - A Monroe County, Kentucky physician was sentenced by Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell, in U.S. District Court, yesterday to serve one year and one day in prison for prescribing pain medications outside the course of professional medical practice to five patients during a more than six year period, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Clella Louise Hayes, whose medical practice was located in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of a grand jury indictment on September 14, 2016.

