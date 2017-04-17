Men end regular season with 8-1 road victoryWILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -...
Cumberland men's tennis swept all six singles matches and won a pair of doubles outings, ending the regular season with an 8-1 victory over the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday. The Phoenix have won three straight and four of the last five outings heading into the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., which will begin Friday.
