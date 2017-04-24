LWC Softball plays today, Fri 28 Apr 2017 at Bowling Green, KY
LWC Softball plays today, Fri 28 Apr 2017 at Bowling Green, KY By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College The No. 6-ranked Lindsey Wilson softball team starts their postseason schedule on Friday in the Mid-South Conference Championship at 3pmCT at Michael O. Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY.
