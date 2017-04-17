Jecker, Ferrando Pea pick up wins but...

Jecker, Ferrando Pea pick up wins but CU drops 7-2...

Monday Apr 17

Cumberland's Marta Ferrando Pea and Franki Jecker both picked up singles victories, Jecker's in three sets, but that wasn't enough, as 15th-ranked University of the Cumberlands swept the doubles matches and posted a 7-2 win over the 25th-ranked Phoenix in women's tennis action Saturday. Cumberland ended the regular season with the loss and will play again Friday in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.

